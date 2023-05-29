Metallica Stream Video Of 'Blackened' Performance From Paris

Video still

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming pro-shot video of a performance of their 1988 classic, "Blackened", from a May 17 show in Paris, France. The opening track from the group's fourth album, "...And Justice for All", made its M72 world tour debut during the first of two concerts at the city's Stade de France.

Metallica are hosting the two-year series in support of their latest album, "72 Seasons", which was produced by Greg Fidelman and band members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich and recorded at the band's HQ in San Rafael, CA in 2021 and 2022.

"72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves," says Hetfield about the album title. "The concept that we were told 'who we are' by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is re-enactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry."

"72 Seasons" is now available in multiple formats, including 2LP 140g black vinyl and limited-edition variants, CD, digital, and in Dolby Atmos (streaming where available).

Stream video of "Blackened" live from Paris here.

