Metallica Stream 'Welcome Home (Sanitarium)' From Gothenburg

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming pro-shot video of a performance of the "Master Of Puppets" album classic, "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)", from a June 18 show in Gothenburg, Sweden.
The 1986 track was featured during the second of two events at the city's Ullevi Stadium, which also served as the final concert of the opening leg of the M72 World Tour.
Metallica launched the two-year series in support of their new album, "72 Seasons", in Amsterdam, NL on April 27; the trek sees the band playing two nights in every city it visits - with each "No Repeat Weekend" featuring two completely different set lists and support lineups.
Metallica will resume the 2023 schedule with stadium shows in East Rutherford, NJ in early August.
Stream video from the second show in Sweden here.
