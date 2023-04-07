Metallica To Rock The Howard Stern Show

Stern appearance promo

Metallica have announced that they will be appearing on The Howard Stern Show next week in the lead up to the release of their new studio album, "72 Seasons", which is set to hit stores on April 14th.

The band shared, "We're honored to be invited on The Howard Stern Show to talk 72 Seasons, the M72 World Tour, and whatever else is on the table. We'll be up early next week on Wednesday, April 12 on SiriusXM Channel 100 and the SXM app - be sure to tune in, we'll also be firing up the amps for some live fun and games."

Fans will be able to get an early listen to album on April 13th when Metallica will host a worldwide listening party for the album at movie theaters in partnership with Trafalgar.

According to the announcement, "For one night only on Thursday, April 13, 72 Seasons will play exclusively for cinema audiences worldwide-with every one of the new songs featuring its own music video and exclusive commentary from the band.

"Fans can also experience Metallica like never before in Dolby Atmos, an audio experience that will immerse listeners inside each song to reveal details with unparalleled clarity and depth. Check metallica.film or contact your local movie theater for ticketing information on this one night only event (in Dolby Atmos where available)." Watch the trailer below:

Related Stories

Metallica Release '72 Seasons' Lyric Video In Multiple Languages

Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Gibson Announce 1979 Flying V

Metallica Donating To Aid Severe Weather Relief Efforts

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Reflects On Favorite Album Master Of Puppets, Cliff Burton and More

More Metallica News