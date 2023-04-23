(hennemusic) Metallica has topped the UK charts for first time in 15 years with its latest album, "72 Seasons." According to The Official Charts Company, Metallica earned their fourth No. 1 on the Official Albums Chart Top 100 - and first since 2008's "Death Magnetic" - by outselling the rest of the Top 5 combined.
"72 Seasons" also topped the Official Vinyl Albums Chart, and landed at No. 1 on the Official Record Store Chart as the week's most-purchased LP in the UK's independent record shops.
Launched with the lead single, "Lux AEterna", "72 Seasons" was produced by Greg Fidelman, and band members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich.
Metallica will open a two-year world tour in support of the record in Amsterdam, NL on April 27, and will make their next appearance in the UK when they play two shows at the Download Festival in early June.
Watch Metallica accept their UK No. 1 honor and view the "Lux AEterna" video here.
Metallica Top UK Charts For First Time In 15 Years With 72 Seasons
Metallica Get Animated For Room Of Mirrors Video
Metallica Stream 'Sleepwalk My Life Away' Video
Why Avenged Sevenfold Originally Turned Down Metallica Tour
U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere' Dates- Accept's Philip Shouse Collapsed On Airplane- Nikki Sixx Explains How Motley Crue Recruited John 5- more
Metallica Top UK Charts For First Time In 15 Years- Iron Maiden Announce New Tour Dates- Pink Floyd Stream Video Replay Of Solar Eclipse Event- more
Roger Waters' The Lockdown Sessions Coming To CD and Vinyl- Metallica Get Animated For Room Of Mirrors Video- Rolling Stones- more
Sites and Sounds: Alpine Helen Songwriters Festival
Caught In The Act: Puddle of Mudd Live 2023
Record Store Day Is on the Way!
Sites and Sounds: George Jones Tribute Concert
The Kinks - The Journey - Part 1
U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere' Dates Announced
Accept's Philip Shouse Collapsed On Airplane And Sat Out Santiago Concert
Nikki Sixx Explains How Motley Crue Recruited John 5
Falling in Reverse Forced To Cancel Two Performances Due To Vocal Issues
Metallica Top US Album Sales Charts With '72 Seasons'
Joe Bonamassa Announce U.S. Fall Tour
George Lynch Explains Roadblock To Dokken Reunion
Obituary 'Dying of Everything' With New Video