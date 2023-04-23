Metallica Top UK Charts For First Time In 15 Years With 72 Seasons

Cover art

(hennemusic) Metallica has topped the UK charts for first time in 15 years with its latest album, "72 Seasons." According to The Official Charts Company, Metallica earned their fourth No. 1 on the Official Albums Chart Top 100 - and first since 2008's "Death Magnetic" - by outselling the rest of the Top 5 combined.

"72 Seasons" also topped the Official Vinyl Albums Chart, and landed at No. 1 on the Official Record Store Chart as the week's most-purchased LP in the UK's independent record shops.

Launched with the lead single, "Lux AEterna", "72 Seasons" was produced by Greg Fidelman, and band members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich.

Metallica will open a two-year world tour in support of the record in Amsterdam, NL on April 27, and will make their next appearance in the UK when they play two shows at the Download Festival in early June.

Watch Metallica accept their UK No. 1 honor and view the "Lux AEterna" video here.

