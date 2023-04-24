.

Metallica Top US Album Sales Charts With '72 Seasons'

Bruce Henne | 04-24-2023

(hennemusic) Metallica has topped the US album sales charts with their latest release, "72 Seasons." According to Billboard, the project debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart after album sales comprised 134,000 copies to claim top spot for the California band, while delivering the biggest sales week for any rock or hard rock album since Tool's 2019 record "Fear Inoculum" debuted with 248,000 in its first week.

"72 Seasons" also enters the Billboard 200 at No. 2 after selling a combined 146,000 units, with SEA units making up 11,500 (equaling 15.91 million on-demand official streams of the set's 12 songs) and TEA units comprising 500.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the US based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album.

"72 Seasons" was produced by Greg Fidelman and band members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich.

