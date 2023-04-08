Metallica Week Coming To Jimmy Kimmel Live

Social media capture

Metallica have announced that they will be celebrating the upcoming release of their new album, "72 Seasons", by appearing and performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live for four nights in a row next week.

The band shared on Friday (April 7th), "Just seven days until we unleash the full 72 Seasons musical experience on the world! We are super excited to announce that we'll be celebrating the album's release all week long with our great friend Jimmy Kimmel, who generously hosted our last AWMH benefit bash in December.

"In a first for the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show, it's 'Metallica Week,' as we will be the musical guest each night, beginning on Monday, April 10, through Thursday, April 13.

"We'll be playing live for all four shows, and you'll also catch us on the couch, chatting with Jimmy one night. Keep your eyes peeled for other sightings during the broadcast, as we really don't know what else Jimmy will get us involved in!

"Tune into Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC; check your local listings for air times."

"72 Seasons" is set to be released on April 14th.

Related Stories

Greta Van Fleet Discuss Meeting Legends Like Metallica And Bob Seger

Metallica To Rock The Howard Stern Show

Metallica Release '72 Seasons' Lyric Video In Multiple Languages

Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Gibson Announce 1979 Flying V

More Metallica News