Metallica's Live Debut Of 'Lux AEterna' Streaming Online

Event poster

(hennemusic) Metallica delivered the live debut of their new single, "Lux AEterna", during their The Helping Hands Concert & Auction in Los Angeles on December 16, and fan-filmed video from the event is streaming online.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and featuring an opening set by Greta Van Fleet, the show at the Microsoft Theater was to raise funds for Metallica's All Within My Hands foundation, which works with partners around the world to combat food insecurity, provide funds in areas of natural disaster, and support education with the ground-breaking Metallica Scholars program, now in its fourth year.

Metallica played a brief acoustic set that included covers of tracks by Thin Lizzy and UFO before launching an electric performance with the 1984 instrumental, "The Call Of Ktulu", and featured a mix of classic tracks and fan favorites; the band was joined by St. Vincent for their 1992 hit, "Nothing Else Matters."

Get more details and watch video of the debut live performance of "Lux "AEterna"here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Former Metallica Star Jason Newsted Plans Album With The Chophouse Band (2022 In Review)

Metallica Share Behind The Scenes Look At 'Lux AEterna' Video

Metallica Shared Rarity Performance From Anniversary Concerts (2022 In Review)

Metallica Release 'Lux AEterna' Lyric Videos In Multiple Languages

Metallica Music and Merch

News > Metallica