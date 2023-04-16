Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online

(hennemusic) Metallica performed multiple tracks during their April 12 appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show to promote the release of their new album, "72 Seasons."
The band delivered a cover of Bob Seger's "Turn the Page", an acoustic version of "Blackened 2020", and rocked "Lux Æterna", the lead single from the 2023 album. Alongside the performances, Metallica and Stern discussed several topics, including the band's early aversion toward MTV, their big break thanks to Ozzy Osbourne, how they wrote the "Enter Sandman" riff, and how Kirk Hammett bought the legendary "Greeny" guitar that was once owned by Fleetwood Mac founder Peter Green.
Metallica released "72 Seasons" on April 14; produced by Greg Fidelman, Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, the project marks the group's first new studio album since 2016's "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct."
The band will launch a two-year world tour in support of the album in Amsterdam, NL on April 27. Watch Metallica video form The Howard Stern Show here.
