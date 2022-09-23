Micki Free Enlists Santana Stars For 'World On Fire'

Micki Free just released a new single and video called "World On Fire (Warrior Remix) features guest appearances from Santana's band members: Cindy Blackman Santana, Karl Perazzo and Andy Vargas.
Free spoke about out working with the musicians from Santana's band on the track, "Carlos Santana is one of my biggest idols and friends; ever since I was a boy, I've been inspired by his music and guitar playing. To actually call him my friend and jam with him now is a honor and dream come true.
Cindy Blackman-Santana was in my band American Horse Trio; she is my sister and dear friend, the bridge/link between myself and Carlos. The song 'World on Fire' is actually my musical homage to Carlos Santana, his feel, style and messaging. I became 'Santana Family,' as Cindy and Carlos call it, with my connection with Santana, and jamming with Carlos at his residency at The House of Blues in Las Vegas and joining him onstage worldwide whenever possible.
My dream was to have Carlos play guitar on it as well, but he was busy recording his last album. I'm playing ALL the guitars on the song. Andy Vargas and Karl P. are my brothers as well. I asked them to guest on this track; their influences help give it the feel I was going for."
The original version of "World On Fire" is features on Free's latest album, "Turquoise Blue". Watch the video for the new remix below:
Red Hot Chili Peppers Releasing Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song- Journey's Neal Schon Reacts To Steve Perry's Trademark Dispute- more
Sammy Hagar Explains Crazy Times Artwork- Steve Perry Launches Legal Action Over Journey Trademarks- Ozzy Osbourne- more
Guns N' Roses Expand Use Your Illusion For Box Set- Motley Crue Stadium Tour With Def Leppard Tops $170 Million-Smashing Pumpkins- more
Creedence Clearwater Revival - Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall
RockPile: Ladies Edition Linda Gail Lewis, Mary Fahl, More
Pink Floyd - Animals 2018 Remix
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 2
The Red Hot Chili Peppers Releasing Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song
Micki Free Enlists Santana Stars For 'World On Fire'
Circa Waves Share 'Do You Wanna Talk' Video and Announce Album
Broken Social Scene Surprise Release Live At the Phoenix Concert Theatre 2003
Journey's Neal Schon Reacts To Steve Perry's Trademark Dispute
When We Were Hungry Fest Canceled
Tom Petty Live at the Fillmore 1997 Details Revealed
Corrosion Of Conformity Announce US Headline Tour