Ministry Announce Their Very First Livestream Concert

11-01-2022

Ministry Event posterEvent poster

Ministry have announced that their very first livestream concert will be taking place via streaming platform HITKOR on November 20th at 3 pm PT/5 pm CT/6 pm ET/10 pm GMT.

FR_PR sent over these details: The special streaming event will be available in more than 30 countries and was planned with European Ministry fans in mind after the band had to regrettably cancel a multi-country tour this fall due to unforeseen circumstances.

Frontman and creator of Ministry Al Jourgensen says, “We never intended for Cleveland with NIN to be our last show this year. Due to circumstances beyond our control we had to cancel Europe but we didn’t want to end 2022 without one last show, and this will be one for the books.”

Tickets are on sale now and available only at HITKOR.com. LIVE tickets are
$17.99 (to both stream live and watch on demand). ALL ACCESS passes are $19.99 and include the stream plus bonus, behind-the-scenes content prior to the main show, as well as an exclusive interview with Ministry.

Purchase tickets here.

