Miranda Lambert Releases 'Strange' Video

Strange single art

Miranda Lambert has released a new music video for her current single, "Strange." The track comes from her CMA Album of the Year nominated record, Palomino.

Lambert wrote the song with Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby. She had this to say about the track, "We wrote this song in the middle of 2020, when live shows felt so far away and we weren't sure when we'd have that connection with fans again.

"Getting back on the road this summer, and now in Las Vegas, it's so special to see a crowd full of smiling faces singing along. I love that we were able to capture that feeling with this video!" Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Miranda Lambert To Perform On Jimmy Kimmel Live

Miranda Lambert To Headline Gulf Coast Jam

Miranda Lambert And Elle King Take 'Drunk' To No 1

Miranda Lambert Launching Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency

Miranda Lambert Music and Merch

News > Miranda Lambert