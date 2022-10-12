.

Miranda Lambert Releases 'Strange' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 10-11-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Linked In Share on Reddit email this article

Miranda Lambert Releases 'Strange' Video
Strange single art

Miranda Lambert has released a new music video for her current single, "Strange." The track comes from her CMA Album of the Year nominated record, Palomino.

Lambert wrote the song with Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby. She had this to say about the track, "We wrote this song in the middle of 2020, when live shows felt so far away and we weren't sure when we'd have that connection with fans again.

"Getting back on the road this summer, and now in Las Vegas, it's so special to see a crowd full of smiling faces singing along. I love that we were able to capture that feeling with this video!" Watch the video below:

Related Stories


Miranda Lambert Releases 'Strange' Video

Miranda Lambert To Perform On Jimmy Kimmel Live

Miranda Lambert To Headline Gulf Coast Jam

Miranda Lambert And Elle King Take 'Drunk' To No 1

Miranda Lambert Launching Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency

Miranda Lambert Music and Merch

News > Miranda Lambert

advertisement

Day In Rock

Reunited Blink-182 and Green Day Lead When We Were Young Lineup- Def Leppard- Duran Duran Docu-concert Film- more

Wolfgang Should Play Eddie Van Halen Tribute Concert Says Satriani- Foreigner Announce New Las Vegas Residency- more

Blink-182 Appear To Be Up To Something- Roger Waters Couldn't Care Less About AC/DC Or Eddie Van Halen- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: New Order and the Pet Shop Boys Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Iron Maiden Fire Up Chicago

The Gaslight Anthem Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Cayamo

R.E.M. - Chronic Town (40th Anniversary)

advertisement


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 1998 - 2022 Rock News Network All rights reserved.