Motley Crue and Def Leppard Announce The World Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 10-20-2022
Following their successful North American Stadium Tour this summer, Motley Crue and Def Leppard have announced that they are teaming up again for another coheadlining trek, dubbed The World Tour.

As the name implies, the tour will visit various markets across the world next year, kicking off on February 18th in Mexico City and wrapping up in Glasgow on July 6th.

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott had this to say, "After finally getting back on the road and having a monumental summer tour in the U.S. and Canada this year, we're beyond thrilled to be bringing this massive stadium tour to major cities all over the world, and kicking off Europe in Sheffield where it all started for us 45 years ago. We're looking to forward to seeing you out there, somewhere soon!"

Motley Crue added, "We had an incredible time playing 'The Stadium Tour' in North America this summer and we truly can't wait to take the show around the globe with 'The World Tour' in 2023.

"Crueheads in Latin America and Europe: Get ready! We're coming for you next and can't wait to finally see all of you out there again next year!"

See the dates and announcement video below:
February 18 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol
February 21 - Monterrey, Mexico - Estadio Banorte
February 25 - Bogota, Colombia - Parque Simon Bolivar
February 28 - Lima, Peru - Estadio Nacional
March 03 - Santiago, Chile - Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida
March 07 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Allianz Parque
March 09 - Curitiba, Brazil - Estádio Couto Pereira
March 11 - Porto Alegre, Brazil - Arena do Grêmio
May 22 - Sheffield, UK - Bramall Lane
May 25 - Mönchengladbach, Germany - SparkassenPark
May 27 - Munich, Germany - Koenigsplatz
May 29 - Budapest, Hungary - MVM Dome
May 31 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena Kraków
June 02 - Prague, Czech Republic - Prague Rocks *
June 03 - Hannover, Germany - Expo Plaza
June 07 - Solvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival *
June 09 - Hyvinkaa, Finland - RockFest *
June 11 - Trondheim, Norway - Trondheim Rocks *
June 14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell *
June 18 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting *
June 20 - Milan, Italy - Ippodromo SNAI San Siro
June 23 - Lisbon, Portugal - Passeio Maritimo de Alges
June 24 - Rivas-Vaciamadrid, Spain - Auditorio Miguel Ríos
June 27 - Thun, Switzerland - Stockhorn Arena
July 01 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium
July 02 - Lytham, UK - Lytham Festival *
July 04 - Dublin, Ireland - Marlay Park
July 06 - Glasgow, UK - Hampden Park

* Festival date

