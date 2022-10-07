Motley Crue Share Remastered 'Kickstart My Heart Video'

Dr. Feelgood album art

(hennemusic) Motley Crue is sharing a remastered version of the video for their 1989 track, "Kickstart My Heart," as the latest HD upgrade for their classic music videos.

The second single from the band's fifth studio record, "Dr. Feelgood", was a US Top 30 hit while the Bob Rock-produced album went on to become the best-selling one in their career with US sales of more than 6 million copies.

"Dr. Feelgood" delivered the group their first and only US chart-topping album when it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, besting a No. 2 showing for 1987's "Girls, Girls, Girls."

Motley Crue recently wrapped up a North American stadium tour with Def Leppard, with both bands hinting about more live dates in 2023. Watch the remastered video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

