Motley Crue Replace Mick Mars With John 5

Motley Crue have confirmed that they have recruited John 5 to replace Mick Mars, after the founding guitarist revealed that he is retiring from touring due to health concerns.

The band had this to say about Mars departure and the addition of John 5, "While change is never easy, we accept Mick's decision to retire from the band due to the challenges with his health. We have watched Mick manage his Ankylosing Spondylitis for decades and he has always managed it with utmost courage and grace.

"To say 'enough is enough' is the ultimate act of courage. Mick's sound helped define Motley Crue from the minute he plugged in his guitar at our very first rehearsal together. The rest, as they say, is history. We'll continue to honor his musical legacy.

"We will carry out Mick's wish and continue to tour the world as planned in 2023. No doubt will it take an absolutely outstanding musician to fill Mick's shoes so we are grateful that our good friend, John 5 has agreed to come on board and join us moving forward. We'll see all you Crueheads out on the road!"

John 5 added, "I'm honored to carry on Mick's legacy and am looking forward to playing these songs."

The new lineup will be hitting the road next year for The World Tour, a brand new coheadlining trek with Def Leppard that follows their successful Stadium Tour with Leppard and Poison this summer.

