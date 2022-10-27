Motley Crue's Mick Mars Retires From Touring
A week after Motley Crue announced The World Tour with Def Leppard, lead guitarist Mick Mars has announced that he is retiring from touring. A replacement has not yet been revealed by the band.
Mars' representative made the announced via a statement released to Variety. It says, Mick Mars, co-founder and lead guitarist of the heavy metal band Motley Crue for the past 41 years, has announced today that due to his ongoing painful struggle with Ankylosing Spondylitis (A.S.),he will no longer be able to tour with the band.
"Mick will continue as a member of the band, but can no longer handle the rigors of the road. A.S. is an extremely painful and crippling degenerative disease, which affects the spine."
There have been rumors that the group planed to recruit John 5 to take Mars place, but they have to announce who will be replacing him on their upcoming tour.
As we reported last week, The World Tour will visit various markets across the world next year, kicking off on February 18th in Mexico City and wrapping up in Glasgow on July 6th.
The trek follows the band's successful North American reunion trek this past summer, the Stadium Tour that also featured Def Leppard, and Poison.
See the dates and announcement video below:
February 18 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol
February 21 - Monterrey, Mexico - Estadio Banorte
February 25 - Bogota, Colombia - Parque Simon Bolivar
February 28 - Lima, Peru - Estadio Nacional
March 03 - Santiago, Chile - Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida
March 07 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Allianz Parque
March 09 - Curitiba, Brazil - Estádio Couto Pereira
March 11 - Porto Alegre, Brazil - Arena do Grêmio
May 22 - Sheffield, UK - Bramall Lane
May 25 - Mönchengladbach, Germany - SparkassenPark
May 27 - Munich, Germany - Koenigsplatz
May 29 - Budapest, Hungary - MVM Dome
May 31 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena Kraków
June 02 - Prague, Czech Republic - Prague Rocks *
June 03 - Hannover, Germany - Expo Plaza
June 07 - Solvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival *
June 09 - Hyvinkaa, Finland - RockFest *
June 11 - Trondheim, Norway - Trondheim Rocks *
June 14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell *
June 18 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting *
June 20 - Milan, Italy - Ippodromo SNAI San Siro
June 23 - Lisbon, Portugal - Passeio Maritimo de Alges
June 24 - Rivas-Vaciamadrid, Spain - Auditorio Miguel Ríos
June 27 - Thun, Switzerland - Stockhorn Arena
July 01 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium
July 02 - Lytham, UK - Lytham Festival *
July 04 - Dublin, Ireland - Marlay Park
July 06 - Glasgow, UK - Hampden Park
* Festival date
