Motley Crue's Mick Mars Retires From Touring

Mars on the right - Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

A week after Motley Crue announced The World Tour with Def Leppard, lead guitarist Mick Mars has announced that he is retiring from touring. A replacement has not yet been revealed by the band.

Mars' representative made the announced via a statement released to Variety. It says, Mick Mars, co-founder and lead guitarist of the heavy metal band Motley Crue for the past 41 years, has announced today that due to his ongoing painful struggle with Ankylosing Spondylitis (A.S.),he will no longer be able to tour with the band.

"Mick will continue as a member of the band, but can no longer handle the rigors of the road. A.S. is an extremely painful and crippling degenerative disease, which affects the spine."

There have been rumors that the group planed to recruit John 5 to take Mars place, but they have to announce who will be replacing him on their upcoming tour.

As we reported last week, The World Tour will visit various markets across the world next year, kicking off on February 18th in Mexico City and wrapping up in Glasgow on July 6th.

The trek follows the band's successful North American reunion trek this past summer, the Stadium Tour that also featured Def Leppard, and Poison.

See the dates and announcement video below:

February 18 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol

February 21 - Monterrey, Mexico - Estadio Banorte

February 25 - Bogota, Colombia - Parque Simon Bolivar

February 28 - Lima, Peru - Estadio Nacional

March 03 - Santiago, Chile - Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida

March 07 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Allianz Parque

March 09 - Curitiba, Brazil - Estádio Couto Pereira

March 11 - Porto Alegre, Brazil - Arena do Grêmio

May 22 - Sheffield, UK - Bramall Lane

May 25 - Mönchengladbach, Germany - SparkassenPark

May 27 - Munich, Germany - Koenigsplatz

May 29 - Budapest, Hungary - MVM Dome

May 31 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena Kraków

June 02 - Prague, Czech Republic - Prague Rocks *

June 03 - Hannover, Germany - Expo Plaza

June 07 - Solvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival *

June 09 - Hyvinkaa, Finland - RockFest *

June 11 - Trondheim, Norway - Trondheim Rocks *

June 14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell *

June 18 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting *

June 20 - Milan, Italy - Ippodromo SNAI San Siro

June 23 - Lisbon, Portugal - Passeio Maritimo de Alges

June 24 - Rivas-Vaciamadrid, Spain - Auditorio Miguel Ríos

June 27 - Thun, Switzerland - Stockhorn Arena

July 01 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium

July 02 - Lytham, UK - Lytham Festival *

July 04 - Dublin, Ireland - Marlay Park

July 06 - Glasgow, UK - Hampden Park

* Festival date

