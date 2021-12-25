Motorhead Mark Lemmy Birthday With Unreleased 1998 Concert Stream

(hennemusic) Motorhead shared an unreleased concert on December 24 in sync with Lemmy Kilmister's 76th birthday. The Motorhead founder passed away in 2015 at the age of 70 from prostate cancer, cardiac arrhythmia, and congestive heart failure.
The band were recorded live at the University of East Anglia in Norwich on October 18, 1998; the line up at this time included Lemmy, guitarist Phil Campbell and drummer Mikkey Dee.
"To celebrate Lemmy's birthday, we're very pleased to share with you the next in the The Löst Tapes series," says the band. "This previously unreleased concert from Norwich UEA was recorded on the Snake Bite Love tour in 1998 and they're on venomous form! Crank it up hospital loud and raise a toast!"
This fall, Motorhead released a new collection entitled "Everything Louder Forever - The Very Best Of"; billed as "the definitive collection of their loudest songs ever and the first to span their entire career", the project delivers material from their legendary 22 album career - from their self-titled 1977 debut to their final release, 2015's "Bad Magic." Stream the concert here.
