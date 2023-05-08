.

Motorhead Animated For Cover Of Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'

05-08-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Motorhead Cover art
Cover art

(Adrenaline) May 8th is Motorhead Day and their camp celebrated by releasing an animated music video for Grammy nominated cover of Metallica's iconic
"Enter Sandman".

There has always been a strong link between the pioneering Motorhead and mighty Metallica. A unique bond of friendship between the two has stood over the decades, with Metallica even playing Lemmy's 50th birthday in 1995 all dressed up as the great man himself, under the moniker of The Lemmy's. In turn, Motorhead have paid homage to some of Metallica's finest compositions, even winning a Grammy for their cover of 'Whiplash' in 2004. However their cover of one of the most iconic hard rock classics of all time, "Enter Sandman", has been largely overlooked until now. Originally recorded for an ECW Wrestling compilation in 1998 (which was also nominated for a Grammy), the song has been unavailable outside said - CD until now....

In this incredible new animated video, take a horrifying nocturnal journey through the nightmares of a child who is haunted by the evil sandman in his dreams, and is ultimately saved by the powers of the inimitable Motorhead 'Warpig'. The video was produced by Mulberry Creative.

Motorhead, Enter Sandman is also available on all streaming platforms now, including Dolby Atmos on Apple Music and 360 Spatial Audio on Amazon. There's also an exclusive, limited edition 7" single with etched Warpig B-side with exclusive merch and bundles, available in the official Motorhead store while stocks last! Watch the video below:

Related Stories
Motorhead Animated For Cover Of Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'

Motorhead Announce 'Live At The Montreux Jazz Festival 2007'

Iron Maiden Announce Motorhead Collaboration For Legacy Of The Beast

Motorhead Stream Expanded 'Bad Magic' Reissue

Motorhead Cofounder Larry Wallis Revisits 'Leather Forever'

More Motorhead News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Wolfgang Van Halen Shares New Mammoth WVH Song- Motorhead Animated For Cover Of Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'- more

Metallica Share 'You Must Burn!' Video- The Smashing Pumpkins Paid Ransom To Hacker Over Leaked Songs- more

Day In Country

Parker McCollum Scores His Third Consecutive No.- Sam Hunt Visits 'Outskirts' With New Video- Dolly Parton- more

Day In Pop

Gin Blossoms and Sugar Ray Announce Co-Headlining Summer Tour- Earth, Wind & Fire Returning To The Venetian Resort Las Vegas- more

advertisement
Reviews

Stephen Stills - Live at Berkeley 1971

Sites and Sounds: Schellraiser Music Festival

MorleyView Lee Small

Cinco de Mayo: Have A Fantastico Fiesta With These Items

Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach is Rockville!

Latest News

Wolfgang Van Halen Shares New Mammoth WVH Song 'Like A Pastime'

Motorhead Animated For Cover Of Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'

Rolling Stones in The Studio For 'Some Girls' Anniversary

Ringo Starr Announces Fall Tour for His All Starr Band

Seven Kingdoms Premiere 'A Silent Remedy' Video

Will Haven Announce New Album With '5 Of Fire' Video Release

The Fixx Expand 'Every Five Seconds' For Deluxe Version

Dayseeker Release 'Homesick' Video