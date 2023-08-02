Motorhead Celebrates Lemmy Forever at Wacken Festival 2023

(Adrenaline) On August 2nd 2023, the legendary, immortal Ian 'Lemmy' Kilmister will be honored with an unforgettable symbolic act at the famous Wacken Festival in Wacken, Germany, as part of Lemmy Forever, a weekend celebration of his life, legacy, and his continuing indomitable presence as one the world's most important artistic cultural figures. Motorhead's Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee will lead the festivities.



The Lemmy Forever celebration will further cement Lemmy's place as the ultimate man of the people, a man who refused to live life on any other terms than his own, who welcomed all, who didn't tolerate idiocy, and who lived with courage, conviction, and a damn fine sense of humour (as well as being one of the greatest bassists to grace the globe).



Throughout the festival, there will also be numerous opportunities to raise a toast to Lemmy with fellow friends and bands on the bill.

"Wacken was one of Lemmy's dearest homes and we're delighted he has a place here forever," says manager Todd Singerman. "He was a man of the people, and as such, he 'lived' in many places worldwide. It's our aim to allow him to rest permanently in all his 'homes' globally, and allow his fans worldwide to have a place close to them where they can both pay respects and celebrate his enormous continuing legacy and influence."

