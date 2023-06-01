Motorhead Stream Montreux Jazz Festival Performance Of 'I Got Mine'

(hennemusic) Motorhead is streaming video of a performance of their 1983 track, "I Got Mine", as the latest preview to the release of "Live At Montreux Jazz Festival '07" on June 16.

The band chose the song "to celebrate the 40th anniversary of 'Another Perfect Day'" this week; it was the lead single from the group's sixth studio record.

Recorded during Motorhead's "Kiss Of Death" tour in support of the 2006 album at the legendary Auditorium Stravinski on July 7, 2007, the trio of Lemmy, Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee delivered a 19-song set that included classic tracks, fan favorites and three songs from the album: "Be My Baby", "One Night Stand" and "Sword Of Glory."

"Live At Montreux Jazz Festival '07" will be available in multiple formats, including 2LP, 2CD and digital.

Stream the live performance of "I Got Mine" here.

