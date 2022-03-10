My Chemical Romance Add Bands And 14 Dates To Reunion Tour

Promo image

My Chemical Romance have added 14 additional arena dates to their forthcoming North American Reunion Tour and have announced a large number of support acts for the trek.

The expanded dates include new shows in Oklahoma City, San Antonio, Nashville, Cincinnati, Raleigh, Belmont Park, Albany, NY Uncasville, Montreal, Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Portland, and Los Angeles, with tickets going on sale this Friday, March 11th at 12:00 pm local time.

They have also recruited a variety of support acts for the trek including Badflower, Devil Master, Dilly Dally, GHOSH, Kimya Dawson, Meg Myers, Midtown, Nothing, Shannon and the Clams, Soul Glo, Surfbort, Taking Back Sunday, The Bouncing Souls, The Homeless Gospel Choir, The Lemon Twigs, Thursday, Turnstile, Waterparks, Youth Code. See local listing to see which shows these artists will be part of. See the dates below:

Aug 20th - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

Aug 21st - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

Aug 23rd - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Aug 24th - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

Aug 26th - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

Aug 27th - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

Aug 29th - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Aug 30th - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

Sept 1st - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Sept 2nd - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

Sept 4th - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Sept 5th - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Sept 7th - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Sept 8th - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Sept 10th - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Sept 11th - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Sept 13th - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Sept 15th - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Sept 16th - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest

Sept 20th - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Sept 21st - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Sept 23rd - Dover, DE - Firefly Music Festival

Sept 24th - Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena

Sept 27th - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Sept 28th - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Sept 30th - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Oct 2nd - Portland, OR - MODA Center

Oct 3rd - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

Oct 5th - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Oct 7th - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Oct 8th - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

Oct 11th - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

Oct 12th - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

Oct 14th - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

Oct 15th - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

Oct 17th - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

Oct 22nd - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young

Oct 23rd - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young

Oct 29th - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young

