My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult Add Dates To Evil Eye Tour

(TAG) My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult announce additional dates for their EVIL EYE TOUR, featuring the band's classic hits from 1987 - 1997.

With fans clamoring for dates throughout the East and North Central states, the band released 16 additional dates, once again alongside support acts Adult and Kanga, including shows in Minnesota, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Halloween night in New York City.

EVIL EYE 2023 Tour Dates:

05/14 @ Nile Theatre - Mesa, AZ

05/15 @ Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM

05/17 @ House of Blues - Houston, TX

05/18 @ The Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

05/19 @ Mohawk - Austin, TX

05/20 @ The Echo Lounge - Dallas, TX

05/22 @ Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

05/24 @ Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

05/26 @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR

05/27 @ The Crocodile Showroom - Seattle, WA

05/30 @ Ranch House - Sparks, NV

05/31 @ Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

06/02 @ Teragram Ballroom - Los Angeles, CA

06/03 @ Music Box - San Diego, CA

10/19 @ Turner Hall Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI

10/20 @ Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN

10/21 @ Wildwood - Iowa City, IA

10/23 @ Vogue - Indianapolis, IN

10/24 @ King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH

10/25 @ Mr Small's - Pittsburgh, PA

10/26 @ SoundStage - Baltimore, MD

10/27 @ Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

10/28 @ Underground Arts / Dracula's Ball - Philadelphia, PA

10/29 @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre - Somerville, MA

10/31 @ Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

11/01 @ HMAC - Harrisburg, PA

11/02 @ The Asylum at Masonic Temple - Cleveland, OH

11/03 @ Crofoot Ballroom - Pontiac, MI

11/04 @ Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL

