My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult Announces 'Sinister Whiispers IV: The Bedroom Tapes 1987-1988

(TAG) On May 9, 2023, MY LIFE WITH THE THRILL KILL KULT will release Sinister Whisperz IV: The Bedroom Tapes (1987-1988). This fourth release in the artist's retrospective series focuses on the pre-band days, when the duo were just beginning to collaborate.
It's a collection of rare live recordings, made in a small Chicago bedroom during the winter of 1987-88. The 13 songs, jams and grooves highlight TKK's industrial origins, featuring heavily distorted vocals, jack hammer percussion sounds, and a good ol' dose of Satanic adoration.
Buzz McCoy explains "These tapes were working ideas... our first few jams together. We hadn't really begun writing songs yet. Many times Groovie had no lyrics and would make them up as he went. We had no multi track recorder. Everything was mixed "on the fly" to a cassette deck with a 12-channel mixing board, while I attempted to play samples, keyboards and occasionally bass at the same time. Many of the tracks aren't mixed at all. They were spontaneous live recordings for reference, but looking back, they don't sound half as bad as I thought. And they really do capture that manic, youthful angst swirling around in us at the time."
Track Listing
1. I See Spirits
2, Sermon 4 None
3, Absolution
4. Satan's Power
5. Babble Box
6. Monster Man
7, Invocation
8. Baby Casanova
9. Wrath Of Satan
10. Eye Of X
11. Out Of Order '87
12. Nevermore Returns
13. Statik Xians
