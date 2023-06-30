My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult Announce Replacement Dates to Summer 2023 Evil Eye Tour

(TAG) With the successful Spring run of their 2023 Evil Eye Tour disrupted by Groovie Mann's injury and subsequent hospitalization in Texas, My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult has announced that they will be returning to those missed cities with their Summer run starting in August!

Starting in San Jose, CA at The Ritz, previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled shows where indicated below, and the band has added a handful of new dates as well.

"Somewhere along the road between Las Vegas and Texas, Groovie Mann acquired a serious staphylococcus infection in his hand, which quickly spread up his left arm. Initially, he wasn't responding to antibiotics and ended up in a Dallas hospital where he underwent numerous tests, IV drips and medications. Luckily, the doctors were able to contain the infection and were able to release Groovie with oral antibiotics after spending 9 days in the hospital. Unfortunately this caused the band to postpone over a weeks worth of shows and most of the dates have now been rescheduled for August."

EVIL EYE 2023 Tour Dates:

08/13 @ The Ritz - San Jose, CA

08/16 @ Crocodile Showroom - Seattle, WA *

08/17 @ Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR *

08/18 @ Volcanic Theatre - Bend, OR

08/20 @ Goldfield - Roseville, CA

08/22 @ Soundwell - Salt Lake City, UT ^

08/23 @ Mesa Theater - Grand Junction, CO

08/24 @ Oriental Theater - Denver, CO *

08/26 @ Artifice - Las Vegas, NV

10/19 @ Turner Hall Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI

10/20 @ Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN

10/21 @ Wildwood - Iowa City, IA

10/23 @ Vogue - Indianapolis, IN

10/24 @ King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH

10/25 @ Mr Small's - Pittsburgh, PA

10/26 @ SoundStage - Baltimore, MD

10/27 @ Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

10/29 @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre - Somerville, MA

10/31 @ Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

11/01 @ HMAC - Harrisburg, PA

11/02 @ TempleLive - Cleveland, OH

11/03 @ Crofoot Ballroom - Pontiac, MI

11/04 @ Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL

* Rescheduled Show - Previous Tickets Honored

^ Rescheduled Show - New Tickets Required

Related Stories

My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult Announces 'Sinister Whiispers IV: The Bedroom Tapes 1987-1988

My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult Add Dates To Evil Eye Tour

News > Thrill Kill Kult