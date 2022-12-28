Neal Schon Rocked 'Don't Stop Believin' On America's Got Talent (2022 In Review)

(hennemusic) Neal Schon Rocked 'Don't Stop Believin' On America's Got Talent was a top 22 story from Aug. 2022: Journey guitarist Neal Schon was on hand to perform the Journey smash, "Don't Stop Believin'", on the August 24 episode of NBC-TV's America's Got Talent.
Schon was joined by Season 14 winner, pianist and singer Kodi Lee, and singer Teddy Swims for the song, in sync with this week's release of Swims' version as his latest single.
"Thank you all at @agt for a truly great and memorable time," shared Schon on social media. This past spring, "Don't Stop Believin'" was named as one of 25 sound recordings selected for induction into the US Library Of Congress National Recording Registry, which highlights recordings that are "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" and are at least 10 years old; it also past 1 billion streams on Spotify last year.
Watch video of the AGT performance here.
