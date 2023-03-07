Neal Smith Delivers KillSmith Goes West

(Glass Onyon) Neal Smith's newest album, "KillSmith Goes West," the fourth in his KillSmith solo series, is heading in a whole new direction partner. Neal's percussive, musical and songwriting contributions and influence to the world of rock are undisputed. From the ground breaking shock rock direction of the multi gold, multi-platinum legendary band "Alice Cooper," until the present, Neal has always taken on the challenge of exploring new musical directions.

Neal's early music influences were not only rock, big band swing, theater and movie music, but also country western. Growing up in Ohio, his mother, who loved live music, would often take Neal and his sister Cindy to Fixler's Ballroom in nearby Sharon Township. Neal would often dance the "Mash Potatoes" solo with a clapping crown encircled around him, to the live band's rousing version of "The Orange Blossom Special." That band consisted of a drummer, guitarist, fiddle player, upright bassist and a blind piano player named Clarence. Now any band with a blind piano player named Clarence has to be a great band and this was a great country band.

In the story-telling spirit and tradition of great singer songwriter legends like Franke Lane, Johnny Horton, Jimmy Dean, Tennesee Ernie Ford, Johnny Cash and Hank Williams, Neal continues in that Western spirit with "KillSmith Goes West" and his ten new Outlaw Country Rock songs.

Track List

01) Shaughnessy Highway

02) Tequila, Tamales & A Woman

03) Big Wheels Rollin' West

04) Coffee, Beer & Borrowed Time

05) Pull It Out Smokin'

06) Sunsets Of Gold

07) If Jesus Was A Gunfighter

08) Jukebox Rose

09) Evil Wind

10) Tattooed Cowgirl

Featuring:

Neal Smith (rhythm guitar, keys, drums, percussion & lead vocals)

Rick Tedesco (lead, slide, rhythm, bass guitar, keys & backing vocals)

Peter Catucci (bass guitar & backing vocals)

Pete Hickey (keyboards)

Stu Daye (slide guitar, rhythm guitar & backing vocals, on Tattooed Cowgirl)

Arlen Roth (lead guitar)

Gary Oleyar (fiddle)

