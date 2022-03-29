Neil Young Expands Official Bootleg Series With Three 1970s Concerts

(hennemusic) Neil Young is expanding his ongoing Official Bootleg Series with three live shows from the early 1970s. The series - which launched last fall with a 1970 performance at Carnegie Hall - will continue this spring with the release of a pair of 1971 recordings from Los Angeles and a 1974 show at New York City's The Bottom Line club.

An appearance at L.A.'s Royce Hall was recorded January 30, 1971 on the UCLA campus, while a gig two days later captured Young at the city's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, which also served as the last US show of the rocker's 1971 solo tour.

The third package - billed as "Citizen Kane Jr. Blues (Live at The Bottom Line)", presents a surprise set from Young at the famed New York venue. All three recordings will be available on CD and digitally on May 6, with vinyl editions to follow on June 3.

Neil Young Archives Greedy Hand Store purchases on LP or CD come with a free hi-res digital audio download of the album. See the tracklist and stream sample songs from each release here.

