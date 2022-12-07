Neil Young Radio High-Res Launched On SiriusXM

Promo image

(Warner Records) In celebration of the new album World Record from Neil Young with Crazy Horse, SiriusXM subscribers in the U.S. and Canada can listen to decades of music from Neil Young in an exclusive high-resolution audio experience on Neil Young Radio High-Res from December 2 through December 16.

This unique stream features a high-resolution, lossless audio mix of Neil's music - delivered to you exactly as he intended you to hear it. You'll hear decades of Neil's classics, tracks from his new World Record LP, and songs from his recently released Harvest 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition featuring outtakes, demos, alternate versions and live tracks.

The launch of Neil Young Radio High-Res coincides with the recent return of Neil Young Radio, which is available on the SXM App through December 16. Neil Young Radio also aired on SiriusXM's Deep Tracks channel for a week in November.

What Is Hi-Res Audio? For years, Neil Young has endeavored to bring high-resolution audio to the masses. High-resolution audio (aka hi-res audio) has higher sampling rates (96 kHz or 192 kHz) and bit depth (24-bit) than CD quality, which generally has a 44.1 kHz sampling rate and 16-bit depth.

In addition to his new SiriusXM stream, Neil also offers high-res music and video on his Neil Young Archives website. Both Neil Young Radio High-Res and the Neil Young Archives are powered by OraStream, a Singapore-based firm that dynamically adapts streaming to the exact quality of the original music source. Check it out here.

Related Stories

Neil Young And Crazy Horse Stream New Album 'World Record'

Neil Young: Harvest Time Trailer Released

Neil Young And Crazy Horse Score Grammy Nomination For Best Music Film

Neil Young: Harvest Time Coming To Movie Theaters

Neil Young Music and Merch

News > Neil Young