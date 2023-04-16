Neil Young Continues Bootleg Series With The Ducks and Santa Monica Flyers Releases

Bootlegs promo

(Warner Records) Two more releases in Neil Young's Original Bootleg Series (OBS), are available starting with OBS 2, High Flyin' is a totally unique double-live album from the summer of 1977 recorded by a storied Northern California aggregation called The Ducks. It was a band that often made unannounced appearances in their own backyards at clubs like the Back Room, The Crossroads Club, The Catalyst and others, featuring Neil Young (guitar, harmonica and vocals), Bob Mosley (bass and vocals), Jeff Blackburn (guitar and vocals) and Johnny Craviotto (drums & vocals).

In the magical time The Ducks existed, the rumors of their shows took on a word-of-mouth excitement that made those in the small audiences feel like the chosen few and allowed bragging rights for all who were lucky enough to be there. The quartet's set lists included songs from a wide range of the band members' backgrounds and were often decided on the night of the shows.

This new collection of those nights, as well as two evenings at the nearby Magical Devices studio have been bootlegged for decades, and High Flyin' is now an official release many fans never thought would happen. It continues the freewheeling spirit of The Ducks themselves and shows how rock & roll surprises remain limitless.



OBS 6, Somewhere Under The Rainbow features Neil Young with the Santa Monica Flyers, recorded live at the Rainbow Theatre in London. It is a long-cherished show that has been celebrated for its completely spontaneous and high-revved performance featuring Neil Young (vocals, guitar) with the stellar band featuring Nils Lofgren (lead and rhythm guitar, piano, accordion, vocals), Ben Keith (pedal steel guitar, vocals), Billy Talbot (bass, vocals) and Ralph Molina (drums, vocals).

In a night of high-wire performances and semi-unhinged sonics, the concert has taken on a mythic legend in the past 50 years. All the musicians were in a free-form state of mind and swung for the fences on every track. The double-disc album captures a sound and soul that still resonates loudly for its daring, and among Neil Young fans is an achievement that is as unconventional as it is unforgettable. Recording engineer Pete Long's liner notes dive right into the thick of the controversial concert, and help listeners relive a place and time that won't be repeated.



Both are available on vinyl and CD at the Greedy Hand Store at Neil Young Archives (NYA) and music retailers everywhere. Hi-res digital audio will be available at Neil Young Archives and most DSPs. All Greedy Hand Store purchases come with free hi-res digital audio downloads from the Xstream Store at NYA.



OBS 2: The Ducks' High Flyin'

Vinyl Tracklisting:

Side 1

I Am a Dreamer

Younger Days

Gypsy Wedding

Are You Ready For The Country?

Hold On Boys



Side 2

My My My (Poor Man)

I'm Tore Down

Hey Now

Wide Eyed and Willing

Truckin' Man



Side 3

Sail Away

Gone Dead Train

Silver Wings



Side 4

Human Highway

Your Love

I'm Ready

Little Wing

Car Tune



Side 5

Windward Passage

Leaving Us Now

Mr. Soul



Side 6

Two Riders

Honky Tonk Man

Sailor Man

Silver Wings





OBS 6: Somewhere Under The Rainbow

Vinyl Tracklisting:

Side 1

1. Tonight's The Night

2. Mellow My Mind

3. World On A String

4. Speakin' Out

5. Albuquerque

Side 2

1. New Mama

2. Roll Another Number (For The Road)

3. Tired Eyes

4. Tonight's The Night - Part II

Side 3

1. Flying On The Ground Is Wrong

2. Human Highway

3. Helpless



Side 4

1. Don't Be Denied

2. Cowgirl In The Sand

Related Stories

Crazy Horse Release All Roads Lead Home

Neil Young Releasing Pair Of 1970s Era Bootleg Recordings

Neil Young Pays Tribute To David Crosby 'The Soul Of CSNY'

Neil Young Radio High-Res Launched On SiriusXM

More Neil Young News