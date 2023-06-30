Neil Young Releasing 'Lost' 1977 Album 'Chrome Dreams'

(hennemusic) Neil Young will release his "lost" 1977 album, "Chrome Dreams", on August 11. A series of sessions between 1974-1976 saw Young record 12 tracks for the project, which was ultimately shelved, with most of the material appearing on later albums and compilations.
The set gained legendary status over the years when a copy of the original acetate (test pressing) circulated among the bootleg community. "Chrome Dreams" features two previously unreleased versions and other performances, including the early solo version of "Powderfinger"; "Pocahontas" is the same version that first appeared on "Rust Never Sleeps", but without the overdubs; "Sedan Delivery" and "Hold Back the Tears" are very different versions (the latter with additional lyrics) than previously released; and "Stringman" was included on the Odeon/Budokan disc in Archives Vol. II - prior to that it had only appeared on Young's "Unplugged" album.
Featuring cover art by Ronnie Wood, Young is previewing the set with a previously-unreleased version of "Sedan Delivery, which you can stream here.
