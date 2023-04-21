Neil Young Streams High Flyin' 1977 Live Package Featuring The Ducks

(hennemusic) Neil Young is streaming "High Flyin', a newly-available collection of live 1977 performances by the short-lived group The Ducks, as the latest recording in his Original Bootleg Series.
The project marks the first official release by The Ducks - a group that Neil played with that featured Neil on guitar, harmonica and vocals, Bob Mosley (bass and vocals), Jeff Blackburn (guitar and vocals) and Johnny Craviotto (drums). Mosley was an original member of Bay Area band Moby Grape; Blackburn had previously fronted his own band and co-wrote with Neil the classic track, "My My Hey Hey (Out of the Blue)".
The band played several shows in Santa Cruz, CA and other California venues during two months in 1977, and this 3-LP, 2 CD, 25-track live album features highlights from those shows.
The set lists were very democratic, with each member of the band taking the lead in turn. 5 Neil Young songs are showcased, including a rocking version of "Mr. Soul", plus beautiful renditions of "Are You Ready For The Country", "Little Wing", "Sail Away" and "Human Highway".
In the time The Ducks existed, the rumors of their shows took on a word-of-mouth excitement that made those in the small audiences feel like the chosen few and allowed bragging rights for all who were lucky enough to be there. The quartet's set lists included songs from a wide range of the band members' backgrounds and were often decided on the night of the shows.
Stream "High Flyin'" in full here.
Neil Young Continues Bootleg Series With The Ducks and Santa Monica Flyers Releases
