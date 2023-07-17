Neil Young Streams Interstate From Expanded Ragged Glory Reissue

(hennemusic) Neil Young is streaming the track "Interstate", from the newly-released expanded reissue of his 1990 album with Crazy Horse, "Ragged Glory."
The song joins "Don't Spook The Horse", "Box Car" and "Born To Run" as one of four additional tunes on the 2023 edition - now billed as "Ragged Glory (Smell The Horse)."
"Interstate" holds a special place in Young's discography, having been previously-released twice: it initially appeared as a vinyl bonus track on the 1996 album, "Broken Arrow", and also served as the B-side on the CD single for "Big Time."
Now, the recording is featured as a bonus track on "Ragged Glory (Smell The Horse)", and as a part of Neil's new box set package, "Official Release Series Volume 5",
which adds 1989's "Freedom" and 1991's "Weld" and "Arc."
Available as a vinyl box set of the original four albums on 9 vinyl LPs and the 4 CD releases now issued on 6 CDs. Like all the reissues in this series, the albums are remastered from the best source available - original analog tape in the case of "Ragged Glory."
For the four albums in the series, this is the first time they have been remastered for vinyl, while the CD of "Ragged Glory" has also been remastered.
Get more details and stream "Interstate" here.
