New Found Glory Launching Make The Most Of It Acoustic Tour
New Found Glory have announced that they will be unplugging early next year and will be hitting the road for the Make The Most Of It Acoustic Tour.
The tour will be kicking off on January 28th in St. Louis, MO at Delmar Hall and will wrap up on March 23rd in Miami Beach, FL at the Miami Beach Bandshell.
They have recruited Leanna Firestone as the special guest for the trek, which they are launching to promote their forthcoming acoustic album, "Make The Most Of It," that arrives on January 20th and will feature seven brand new tracks written in the wake of guitarist Chad Gilbert's cancer diagnosis.
Make The Most Of It Tour Dates
January 28 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
January 29 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown
January 31 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre
February 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre
February 4 - Garden Grove, CA - Garden Amp
February 5 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall
February 7 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
February 8 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater
February 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
February 11 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
March 10 - Franklin, TN - The Franklin Theatre
March 11 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
March 12 - Pontiac, MI - Flagstar Strand Theatre
March 14 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
March 15 - Washington, DC - Sixth and I
March 16 - Somerville, MA - Somerville Theatre
March 17 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center For The Arts
March 18 - New York, NY - The Town Hall
March 20 - Graham, NC - Haw River Ballroom
March 21 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage
March 22 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live
March 23 - Miami Beach, FL - Miami Beach Bandshell
