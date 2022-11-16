New Found Glory Launching Make The Most Of It Acoustic Tour

New Found Glory have announced that they will be unplugging early next year and will be hitting the road for the Make The Most Of It Acoustic Tour.

The tour will be kicking off on January 28th in St. Louis, MO at Delmar Hall and will wrap up on March 23rd in Miami Beach, FL at the Miami Beach Bandshell.

They have recruited Leanna Firestone as the special guest for the trek, which they are launching to promote their forthcoming acoustic album, "Make The Most Of It," that arrives on January 20th and will feature seven brand new tracks written in the wake of guitarist Chad Gilbert's cancer diagnosis.

Make The Most Of It Tour Dates

January 28 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

January 29 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

January 31 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

February 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

February 4 - Garden Grove, CA - Garden Amp

February 5 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

February 7 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

February 8 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

February 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

February 11 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

March 10 - Franklin, TN - The Franklin Theatre

March 11 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

March 12 - Pontiac, MI - Flagstar Strand Theatre

March 14 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

March 15 - Washington, DC - Sixth and I

March 16 - Somerville, MA - Somerville Theatre

March 17 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center For The Arts

March 18 - New York, NY - The Town Hall

March 20 - Graham, NC - Haw River Ballroom

March 21 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

March 22 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

March 23 - Miami Beach, FL - Miami Beach Bandshell

