Nightwish Vocalist Floor Jansen Releasing Debut Solo Album

Nightwish frontwoman Floor Jansen will be releasing her debut solo album, entitled "Paragon", on March 24, 2023 in various formats including digitally and physically on CD, vinyl, and a limited-edition deluxe box set.

Floor had this to say, "Look at me now, I'm already there! To renew yourself and take leaps into the unknown makes you grow. To age is a gift not everyone gets.

"I am a fortunate woman who got to make an album I never knew I could make. One that even defines me, where I am on my path. I have reached my Paragon!

"I am so proud of this work! And grateful for all the amazing people in this beautiful life that helped me get here!" Watch the "Me Without You" video below:

