Floor Jansen Premieres 'Invincible' Video

Former Nightwish frontwoman Floor Jansen has released a music video for her new single, "Invincible". Republic Media sent over the following details:
Taken from her debut solo album Paragon (released March 24th) and originally written specifically for the Invictus Games, this uplifting anthem takes on the important topic of PTSD and its effects on not just veterans, but all of us. With 1 in 13 people affected by PTSD in their lifetime, and women being twice as likely to develop it as men, this is a song that will resonate with many.
But "Invincible" is more than just a song about a difficult topic. It's a message of hope, of strength, and of resilience. The lyrics, "Out in the rain / Stronger now / Stronger than all of the pain / Broken but beautiful" are a powerful reminder that even in the darkest of times, there is always the possibility of coming out stronger. The song encourages the listener to "Master the pain / The cradle of your story / Changed by disdain / Starting life once more" and to find healing and self-discovery.
In addition to the powerful message of hope and resilience in "Invincible," it is also deeply personal for Floor Jansen. The singer has witnessed the effects of PTSD in her close circle and has seen first-hand the struggles that it can cause in one's life.
Floor Jansen is a powerful voice in the music industry and her own personal experience with PTSD gives her a unique perspective on the topic, one that is both understanding and empathetic. "Invincible" is not only a powerful anthem but also a testimony of Floor's sensitivity, humility, and willingness to share a personal side of her life, making her a relatable artist. An example of this is Floor's recent struggle with breast cancer.
This song is a way for her to reach out to others who may be struggling, and offer them a message of hope and encouragement. Through "Invincible," she hopes to remind others that they are not alone, and that no matter how difficult the journey may be, there is always the possibility of coming out stronger. Watch the video below:
