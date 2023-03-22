Nita Strauss Recruits Alice Cooper For 'Winner Takes All'

Single art

Nita Strauss has released her brand new single called "Winner Takes All" that features a guest appearance from Alice Cooper. Here is the officiall announcement:

Fresh off the news that she would be returning to her role as guitarist with the legendary Alice Cooper, Los Angeles-born guitar hero and musical force of nature Nita Strauss has just announced her brand new single "Winner Takes All," featuring none other than Cooper himself.

Today, Cooper will be interviewing Strauss about their duet on his syndicated radio show Nights With Alice Cooper. "When we were working on the music for this album, there was no question that I wanted to create a song to collaborate with my longtime boss and friend, the legendary Alice Cooper," Strauss exclaims. "I think the track accomplishes what we set out to do - showcase Alice's voice and signature style on the backdrop of a heavy, modern rock track. After many years of lending my style of playing to Alice's music on stage, it was truly an honor to work together and hear his voice on one of my songs!"

Stay tuned for more new music from Strauss.

NITA STRAUSS + ALICE COOPER ON TOUR:

4/28 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle

4/29 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

5/2 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

5/3 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

5/6 - Bemidji, MN - Sanford Center

5/9 - Champaign, IL - State Farm Center

5/10 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace Theater

5/13 - Knoxville, TN - The Tennessee Theatre

5/14 - Spartanburg, SC - Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

5/15 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

5/17 - Shreveport, LA - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

5/18 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Theatre

5/20 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville*

WITH DEF LEPPARD + MOTLEY CRUE:

8/5 - Syracuse, NY - JMA Wireless Dome

8/8 - Columbus, OH - The Ohio State University Ohio Stadium

8/11 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome

8/13 - Omaha, NE - Charles Schwab Field Omaha

8/16 - Tulsa, OK - Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

8/18 - El Paso, TX - Sun Bowl Stadium

CO-HEADLINE "FREAKS ON PARADE" TOUR WITH ROB ZOMBIE:

8/24 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

8/26 - Tampa, FL - Mid-Florida Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/27 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

8/29 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

8/30 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

9/1 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/2 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

9/5 - Clarkston, MI - Pinke Knob Amphitheatre

9/6 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

9/8 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion @ Montage Mountain

9/9 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health Theatre @ Jones Beach

9/10 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

9/12 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

9/15 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheatre

9/16 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green

9/19 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheatre

9/20 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

9/22 - Concord, CA - Pavilion

9/23 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

9/24 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

Related Stories

Nita Strauss Reuniting With Alice Cooper For Upcoming Tour

Nita Strauss Recovering From Surgery

Nita Strauss To Undergo Surgery After Christmas

Kitt Wakeley Recruits Nita Strauss and Kenny Aronoff For MVP

More Nita Strauss News