Nita Strauss Recruits Alice Cooper For 'Winner Takes All'

Nita Strauss has released her brand new single called "Winner Takes All" that features a guest appearance from Alice Cooper. Here is the officiall announcement:
Fresh off the news that she would be returning to her role as guitarist with the legendary Alice Cooper, Los Angeles-born guitar hero and musical force of nature Nita Strauss has just announced her brand new single "Winner Takes All," featuring none other than Cooper himself.
Today, Cooper will be interviewing Strauss about their duet on his syndicated radio show Nights With Alice Cooper. "When we were working on the music for this album, there was no question that I wanted to create a song to collaborate with my longtime boss and friend, the legendary Alice Cooper," Strauss exclaims. "I think the track accomplishes what we set out to do - showcase Alice's voice and signature style on the backdrop of a heavy, modern rock track. After many years of lending my style of playing to Alice's music on stage, it was truly an honor to work together and hear his voice on one of my songs!"
Stay tuned for more new music from Strauss.
NITA STRAUSS + ALICE COOPER ON TOUR:
4/28 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle
4/29 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre
5/2 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
5/3 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre
5/6 - Bemidji, MN - Sanford Center
5/9 - Champaign, IL - State Farm Center
5/10 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace Theater
5/13 - Knoxville, TN - The Tennessee Theatre
5/14 - Spartanburg, SC - Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
5/15 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center
5/17 - Shreveport, LA - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
5/18 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Theatre
5/20 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville*
WITH DEF LEPPARD + MOTLEY CRUE:
8/5 - Syracuse, NY - JMA Wireless Dome
8/8 - Columbus, OH - The Ohio State University Ohio Stadium
8/11 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome
8/13 - Omaha, NE - Charles Schwab Field Omaha
8/16 - Tulsa, OK - Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium
8/18 - El Paso, TX - Sun Bowl Stadium
CO-HEADLINE "FREAKS ON PARADE" TOUR WITH ROB ZOMBIE:
8/24 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
8/26 - Tampa, FL - Mid-Florida Credit Union Amphitheatre
8/27 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
8/29 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek
8/30 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
9/1 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
9/2 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
9/5 - Clarkston, MI - Pinke Knob Amphitheatre
9/6 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
9/8 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion @ Montage Mountain
9/9 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health Theatre @ Jones Beach
9/10 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
9/12 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
9/15 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheatre
9/16 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green
9/19 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheatre
9/20 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
9/22 - Concord, CA - Pavilion
9/23 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
9/24 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
Nita Strauss Reuniting With Alice Cooper For Upcoming Tour
Nita Strauss Recovering From Surgery
Nita Strauss To Undergo Surgery After Christmas
Kitt Wakeley Recruits Nita Strauss and Kenny Aronoff For MVP
Saliva's Wayne Swinny In ICU For Brain Hemorrhage- Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Mammoth WVH II Album- Nita Strauss Recruits Alice Cooper For 'Winner Takes All'- more
Neal Schon Announces Journey Through Time Release With 'Lights' Video- Red Hot Chili Peppers Lead Lollapalooza Lineup- more
Def Leppard's Rick Allen Addresses Alleged Assault- Bruce Springsteen Reschedules Shows- The Offspring Sum 41 and Simple Plan Tour- 3 Doors Down Tour- more
Hot In The City: Arizona Upcoming Concerts Roundup Spring 2023
Atomic: The Winery Dogs Reaching a Studio and Performance Peak
The Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Vanessa Collier, Kirk Fletcher
Caught In The Act: Iggy Pop Rocks Chicago
Party Favors For St Patrick's Day
Saliva's Wayne Swinny In ICU For Brain Hemorrhage
Rush Share 'Chemistry' Visualizer Video From Signals 40th Anniversary Reissue
Pink Floyd Invent Electric Theater On Dark Side Of The Moon 50th Anniversary Series
The Amity Affliction Share 'It's Hell Down Here' Video And Announce Album
VIO-LENCE Announce 2023 Touring Lineup
Dolly Parton Announces BEHIND THE SEAMS: My Life in Rhinestones Book
Tommy Stinson's Cowboys In The Campfire Share 'Dream' Video
Paul Gilbert Shares 'Man On A Silver Mountain' From The Dio Album