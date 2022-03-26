Northlane Deliver 'Carbonized' Video

Northlane have premiered the video music for their new song "Carbonized." The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Obsidian", which will arrive on April 22nd.

Frontman Marcus Bridge had this to say about the new song, "We need to start holding predators and abusers accountable for the awful things they have done.

"Time and time again, the phrase 'separate the artist from the art' is used to discount and deflect the damage these people - often men in a position of power - have inflicted on those around them.

"Whether it's manipulating minors or putting a hit out on your wife, it shocks me that fans will forget all about it because their latest track is really heavy. Stand with the victims, not the artists continuing their careers as if nothing ever happened. This song is a reminder." Watch the video below:

