Northlane Deliver 'Carbonized' Video

Northlane have premiered the video music for their new song "Carbonized." The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Obsidian", which will arrive on April 22nd.
Frontman Marcus Bridge had this to say about the new song, "We need to start holding predators and abusers accountable for the awful things they have done.
"Time and time again, the phrase 'separate the artist from the art' is used to discount and deflect the damage these people - often men in a position of power - have inflicted on those around them.
"Whether it's manipulating minors or putting a hit out on your wife, it shocks me that fans will forget all about it because their latest track is really heavy. Stand with the victims, not the artists continuing their careers as if nothing ever happened. This song is a reminder." Watch the video below:
Northlane Share Visualizer For New Song 'Plenty'
Northlane Premiere 'Echo Chamber' Video
Northlane Share First Song From Unplugged EP
Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins Dead At 50- Korn Tour Bus Hit By Gunfire- Aerosmith's Kramer Sitting Out Residency- Slash- more
Dave Grohl's Dream Widow Metal Band Releases EP- Imagine Dragons Announce Summer Tour Dates- Def Leppard- Rolling Stones- more
Foo Fighters Live At Wembley Stadium Coming To TV- Red Hot Chili Peppers- Metallica Preview 40th Anniversary Special- more
Aerosmith Announce Vegas Residency- Red Hot Chili Peppers- Eddie Vedder Teams With NASA- Guns N' Roses- more
Caught In The Act: Dirty Honey and Mammoth WVH's The Young Guns Tour In Chicago
Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Marshall Tucker Band
MorleyView ProgJect's Michael Sadler (Saga)
Live: Buddy Guy and Colin James Live in Arizona
Sites and Sounds: Welcome to Rockville 2022