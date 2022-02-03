Northlane Share Visualizer For New Song 'Plenty'

Northlane have released a visualizer video for their new song "Plenty." The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Obsidian," which will arrive on April 1st.
Frontman Marcus Bridge had this to say about the track, "'Plenty' is a song of pessimism and looks at the idea of reincarnation. As we watch the world deteriorate day by day, it becomes harder to see a way out and begs the question:
"If I was to start again from the beginning, if I could have a fresh start, would I take that opportunity? At this stage, I've had plenty." Watch the visualizer below:
