Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate The 40th Anniversary of 'Thank God For Kids'

(2911) The Oak Ridge Boys are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their hit song "Thank God For Kids," which was released in November 1982. Written by Eddy Raven and produced by Ron Chancey, The Oak Ridge Boys included the song on their 1982 album, Christmas.
The single went on to reach number three on the Hot Country Songs for Billboard and has continued to be a fan favorite throughout the years, being played at nearly every Oak Ridge Boys show since being recorded.
"There are a number of songs in The Oak Ridge Boys' repertoire that fans insist on hearing," shares Joe Bonsall. "One of those is obviously "Elvira," and another one is "Thank God For Kids." It is hard to imagine a set list without It. Eddy Raven wrote it and William Lee Golden's heartfelt rendition always makes for a special moment!"
The Oak Ridge Boys continue their Christmas concerts this year at Gaylord Opryland Resort to celebrate the holiday season at home with their 32-show residency as part of the resort's 39th annual 'A Country Christmas' event. The Oaks' 'Christmas in Tennessee' Dinner Show runs through December 25, 2022, and features a delicious holiday meal prepared by the resort's culinary team followed by the Oaks and their band performing Christmas classics, new favorites, and many of the timeless hits that have shaped their legendary career.
"It is such an honor to have our Christmas show back at Gaylord Opryland in 2022 for the THIRD year in a row," Bonsall continued. "Nobody does Christmas like Gaylord Opryland, and our dinner shows have become a part of their tradition over the last few years! Our show is much different than last year, but Santa promised to be there every night and he never disappoints. We hope you will plan to join The Oak Ridge Boys over the holidays this year for a gourmet dinner and a show that has been honed over decades of Christmas tours."
