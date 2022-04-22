Ocean Grove And Dune Rats Deliver 'Bored' Video

Ocean Grove have teamed up Dune Rats for their brand new single and video "Bored", a track from OG's brand new studio album, "Up In The Air Forever", that hit stores this week.

Atom Splitter sent over these details about the new collaboration and visual: Perfectly complementing the nostalgic flavors of the track, the "Bored" music video also features plenty of throwbacks like Discmans and old-school video games alongside the larrikin tinges. Also armed with some modern sonic grunge and a criminally catchy chorus you'll definitely want to shout along to, "Bored" is the ultimate antidote to the frustrations of the past few years, while also marking a significant reminder to Ocean Grove about the importance of their burgeoning Oddworld universe, as the band explains: "This song is what you get when you place your two favourite bands into a room during what felt like a never-ending lockdown for two years and ask them to sit still. Writing this song was the perfect way to funnel our pent up energy and irritation into something cathartic and positive - much like the entire album."

Ocean Grove continue, "Really, we were the opposite of bored when it came to writing and recording this absolute thrasher - it was fun as f***! It was a timely reminder of just how important Oddworld music is to us and that it will always be the silver bullet to the mundanity we feel exerted around us on a daily basis. That's essentially what this song is all about. It's a laugh in the face of so-called authority, the wet blanket throwers, the nay-sayers. Anyone too afraid of change, to be bold, to take risks, and who dampens the spirit of others in the process. It's bin behavior and to that we say 'F*** that!' We couldn't think of a more legendary bunch of larrikins than Dune Rats to help escalate this song's rascal energy. So when we got 'em to enter the Oddworld for a sing-along, we knew 'Bored' was destined for greatness...as are the lot of ya!!!" Watch the video below:

