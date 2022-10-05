.

Ozzy Osbourne Goes Behind-The-Scenes Of 'One Of Those Days' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 10-04-2022

Ozzy Osbourne Album art
Album art

Ozzy Osbourne has released a behind-the-scenes look at the music video for his Eric Clapton collaboration, "One Of Those Days", from his recently released album, "Patient Number 9".

The Black Sabbath legend recently told Classic Rock that Clapton suggested that he change a lyric on the track because it might cause controversy. The line in question was, "One of those days that I don't believe in Jesus."

Osbourne explained the context, "It's not an I Am An Anti-Christ song. It's about those days where everything goes f***ing wrong, and you're going nuts trying to fix everything up."

He also explained Clapton's reaction to the lyric, "He said, 'Oh, I'm not sure about that lyric.' So, we tried to replace it with some alternatives. We did 'One of those days where I don't believe in Christmas' but it didn't sound right. Losing faith in Jesus makes much more sense when the world is turning to sh*t." Watch the behind-the-scenes video below:

