Ozzy Osbourne Recruits Jeff Beck, Clapton, Iommi For New Album 2021 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne scored a top 21 story from October 2021 after he revealed that he is once again calling on some big names rock stars to appear on his forthcoming studio album, including Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and his former bandmate Tony Iommi.
He was backed on his 2020 album "Ordinary Man" by Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith. The record featured guest appearances from Slash, Elton John and Post Malone.
The Black Sabbath legend revealed during an appearance on "Ozzy Speaks" on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard, that he has lineup an impressive list of iconic guitarists to appear on his forthcoming album.
Osbourne shared, "On this new album, I'm working with Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Tony Iommi and Zakk [Wylde, his former lead guitarist that he worked with for many years]."
Sharon Talks Hopes To Begin Ozzy Osbourne Biopic Soon 2021 In Review
Ozzy Osbourne Won Grammy For Song With Joke Riff
Ozzy Osbourne Tributed Randy Rhoads In The Studio 2021 In Review
Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Celebrated 39th Wedding Anniversary 2021 In Review
Foo Fighters Share Video Of Full Madison Square Garden Reopening Concert- Plus David Lee Roth and more Top 21 Stories of October 2021- more
Guns N' Roses- Judas Priest- David Lee Roth- Geddy Lee- Alan Jackson and more Top 21 Stories of September 2021- more
Ozzy Osbourne Won Grammy For Song With Joke Riff- Lamb Of God Song Helped Save Man's Life- Steve Perry- more
Steve Perry Says Auto-Tune Is Tragic- Ed Sheeran's 'Shape Of You' First Song With Over 3 Billion Streams- Eric Clapton- more
Davy Knowles - What Happens Next
Sites and Sounds: Voragos: Destination Lunasea Beach
Santa's Jukebox: Christmas Albums