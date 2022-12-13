Ozzy Osbourne Scores Career First With Eric Clapton Collaboration

Album art

Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne is celebrating a new career first after he score his first-ever career back-to-back no. 1 rock radio singles, which tracks from his latest album, "Patient Number 9".

The album's "One of Those Days" (featuring Eric Clapton) just claimed the top spot on the rock radio charts (Mediabase), which follows the record's title track and first single, "Patient Number 9," (featuring Jeff Beck) going No. 1 earlier this year.

The iconic metal frontman had this to say, "I'm f***ing overwhelmed by the response that this album has had from everyone. I'm just blown away!" Watch the One Of Those Days video below:

Related Stories

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Fleeing California (2022 In Review)

Ozzy Osbourne Shares 'Patient Number 9' Storyboard Video

Ozzy Osbourne Reacts To Receiving Four Grammy Nominations

Ozzy Osbourne Scores Four Grammy Nominations With 'Patient Number 9'

Ozzy Osbourne Music and Merch

News > Ozzy Osbourne