Ozzy Revisits Black Sabbath Connection In Patient Number 9 Miniseries

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne is revisiting his Black Sabbath connection in the second episode of a video miniseries about the making of his new album, "Patient Number 9."

Black Sabbath guitar legend Tony Iommi is featured on two songs of the record - "No Escape From Now" and "Degradation Rules" - which marks the first time ever that he appears on an Ozzy solo album. "We've got more of a relationship going over the last couple of years," explains Iommi.

"He knows how to write for you," says producer/guitarist Andrew Watt says to Ozzy. "It's the DNA of one of the greatest bands of all time."

The second episode of the three-part sees features interviews with Ozzy, Iommi, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and producer/guitarist Andrew Watt.

Watch the latest episode here.

