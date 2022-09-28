Ozzy Revisits Black Sabbath Connection In Patient Number 9 Miniseries

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne is revisiting his Black Sabbath connection in the second episode of a video miniseries about the making of his new album, "Patient Number 9."
Black Sabbath guitar legend Tony Iommi is featured on two songs of the record - "No Escape From Now" and "Degradation Rules" - which marks the first time ever that he appears on an Ozzy solo album. "We've got more of a relationship going over the last couple of years," explains Iommi.
"He knows how to write for you," says producer/guitarist Andrew Watt says to Ozzy. "It's the DNA of one of the greatest bands of all time."
The second episode of the three-part sees features interviews with Ozzy, Iommi, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and producer/guitarist Andrew Watt.
Watch the latest episode here.
Ozzy Osbourne Doesn't See '13' As A Real Black Sabbath Album
Ozzy Osbourne Previews Second Episode In Patient Number 9 Miniseries
Ozzy Osbourne Scores Biggest Hit Ever With 'Patient Number 9'
Ozzy Osbourne Launches Making Of' Patient Number 9' Video Series
Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back Trailer Released- Black Sabbath Legend Animated For Tony Iommi SG Special Launch- Motley Crue- more
Metallica To Play Early 80s Set At Zazula Tribute Concert- Dead & Company Farewell Tour- Nancy Wilson Taylor Hawkins Tribute Song- more
David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen's 'Dance The Night Away'- Pink Floyd Legend Roger Waters Speaks Out About Canceled Concerts- more
Red Hot Chili Peppers Stream Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song- Disturbed Announce New 'Divisive' Album With 'Unstoppable'- more
Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown - Shake the Roots
Hot In The City: The Who To Rock Phoenix
Live: The Killers Rock Chicago
Creedence Clearwater Revival - Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall
RockPile: Ladies Edition Linda Gail Lewis, Mary Fahl, More