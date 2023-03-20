Ozzy Osbourne took to social media on Monday to share the details for the next episode of "Ozzy Speaks" on his SiriusXM channel Ozzy's Boneyard, which will air tomorrow, March 21st.
The legendary Black Sabbath frontman shared via his Facebook page, "Tomorrow, Tuesday (3/21), a brand new episode of "Ozzy Speaks" airs at 5pm ET / 2pm PT on SiriusXM Ozzy's Boneyard Ch. 38
"Billy Morrison & I discuss how life has changed over the years, friendship with late Led Zeppelin drummer, #JohnBonham, & the Sex Pistols timeless album 'Never Mind The Bollocks'"
Ozzy Osbourne To Talk John Bonham, Sex Pistols and More On Ozzy Speaks
