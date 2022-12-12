Pantera's Rex Brown Misses Knotfest Show Due To Illness

Promo photo for Brown's Signature Gibson Guitars courtesy Prime PR

Pantera bassist Rex Brown was forced to miss the band's performance at Knotfest in Santiago, Chili this past weekend due to illness and was replaced by Cattle Decapitation's Derek Engemann.

The event organizers stated, "The bass guitarist of the band Pantera, Rex Brown, could not perform at Knotfest due to health problems. We regret this situation. However, the show proceeded as normal."

A local radio station, Futuro FM, reported that Brown had tested positive for Covid-19 and had returned to the United States to quarantine. Charlie Benante took to Instagram and shared a video from the show and also said, "We missed Rex tonight, get better buddy!"

