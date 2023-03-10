Parker McCollum Releases New Single Speed

Parker McCollum has released his brand new single, "Speed", which is another taste of his forthcoming album, "Never Enough", that is hitting stores on May 12th.
Already a fan-favorite at his sold-out live shows across the country, McCollum co-wrote "Speed" with Ryan Beaver. Parker had this to say about the track, "My song 'Speed' is about my obsession with living fast.
"Life is always going a hundred miles an hour and it's important to try and be aware of that and slow things down every now and then. As you get a little further along in life you start to enjoy the slow and easy life. It takes a little reflection and a little step back from everything to realize how important it is." Stream the song below:
