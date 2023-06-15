Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo Launching FUNTASTIC TOUR

(High Rise) Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo will begin their highly anticipated North American FUNTASTIC TOUR on July 22 in Northfield, OH. The 24-date headlining tour will see the Rock & Roll Hall of Fameinductees making stops across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Detroit, St. Louis, Salt Lake City, Vancouver, Tempe, Las Vegas, San Diego and more. Pat and Neil are also scheduled to join P!NK on select dates for her Summer Carnival Stadium Tour, starting in July.



The tour follows exciting news confirming their involvement in Dolly Parton's upcoming rock album, ROCKSTAR. Set for release in November 17, Benatar & Giraldo joined the fellow legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee for a cover of their classic 'Heartbreaker. Dolly shared: "I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time, and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure."



Earlier this year, Benatar & Giraldo made an appearance at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, honoring 2023's Icon Award Recipient, P!NK, with a special cover of one of her earliest hits, "Just Like A Pill" from her 2001 album Missundaztood. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers were also joined by Kelly Clarkson in honoring P!NK.

North American Headline Tour Dates

07/22 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park

07/23 - Farmingville, NY - Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill

07/25 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

07/26 - Shippensburg, PA - Shippensburg University - Luhrs Performing Arts Center

07/28 - Wilkes Barre, PA - Mohegan Pennsylvania

07/29 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center

08/04 - Canandaigua, NY - Constella/on Brands - Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

08/05 - Sunbury, PA - Spyglass Ridge Winery

08/14/23 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Field

08/15 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

08/17 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

08/19 - Battle Creek, MI - Firekeepers Casino Hotel

08/20 - Terre Haute, IN - The Mill

08/22 - Fort Wayne, IN - Foellinger Theatre

08/23 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

08/26 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

08/28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte Garden

08/30 - Ridgefield, WA - Ilani Casino

08/31 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Amphitheatre

09/03 - Pueblo, CO - Colorado State Fairgrounds - Southwest Motors Events Center

09/27 - Tempe, AZ - Mullett Arena

09/29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl Concert Theater

09/30 - Rancho Mirage, CA - Agua Caliente Casino

10/02 - Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery

10/04 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell

11/08 - Cancun, MX - The Sands Rocks

With Pink

07/31/23 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

08/01/23 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

08/07/23 - Washington DC - Nationals Park

08/10/23 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field

08/12/23 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

10/05 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

