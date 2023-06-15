Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo Launching FUNTASTIC TOUR

(High Rise) Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo will begin their highly anticipated North American FUNTASTIC TOUR on July 22 in Northfield, OH. The 24-date headlining tour will see the Rock & Roll Hall of Fameinductees making stops across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Detroit, St. Louis, Salt Lake City, Vancouver, Tempe, Las Vegas, San Diego and more. Pat and Neil are also scheduled to join P!NK on select dates for her Summer Carnival Stadium Tour, starting in July.
The tour follows exciting news confirming their involvement in Dolly Parton's upcoming rock album, ROCKSTAR. Set for release in November 17, Benatar & Giraldo joined the fellow legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee for a cover of their classic 'Heartbreaker. Dolly shared: "I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time, and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure."
Earlier this year, Benatar & Giraldo made an appearance at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, honoring 2023's Icon Award Recipient, P!NK, with a special cover of one of her earliest hits, "Just Like A Pill" from her 2001 album Missundaztood. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers were also joined by Kelly Clarkson in honoring P!NK.
North American Headline Tour Dates
07/22 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park
07/23 - Farmingville, NY - Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill
07/25 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center
07/26 - Shippensburg, PA - Shippensburg University - Luhrs Performing Arts Center
07/28 - Wilkes Barre, PA - Mohegan Pennsylvania
07/29 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center
08/04 - Canandaigua, NY - Constella/on Brands - Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
08/05 - Sunbury, PA - Spyglass Ridge Winery
08/14/23 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Field
08/15 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center
08/17 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
08/19 - Battle Creek, MI - Firekeepers Casino Hotel
08/20 - Terre Haute, IN - The Mill
08/22 - Fort Wayne, IN - Foellinger Theatre
08/23 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre
08/26 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
08/28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte Garden
08/30 - Ridgefield, WA - Ilani Casino
08/31 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Amphitheatre
09/03 - Pueblo, CO - Colorado State Fairgrounds - Southwest Motors Events Center
09/27 - Tempe, AZ - Mullett Arena
09/29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl Concert Theater
09/30 - Rancho Mirage, CA - Agua Caliente Casino
10/02 - Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery
10/04 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell
11/08 - Cancun, MX - The Sands Rocks
With Pink
07/31/23 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
08/01/23 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
08/07/23 - Washington DC - Nationals Park
08/10/23 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field
08/12/23 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
10/05 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
