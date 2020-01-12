Rock Hall Fans Vote DMB, Judas Priest, Doobie Brothers, Soundgarden, Benatar

The Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame has revealed the results of the public vote for this year's induction, with the top five vote getters being part of the "fan ballot".

The Top were as follows (artist/vote total): Dave Matthews Band (1005657), Pat Benatar (882207), The Doobie Brothers (784729), Soundgarden (722931) and Judas Priest (675434).

Judas Priest took to social media to thank fans for their support, "A huge metal thank you to our Priest family for voting & defending Judas Priest in the fan vote for RRHoF 2020 - we made and stayed in the top five fan votes through your love and support.

"Whatever the outcome we are blessed having the best metal fans in the world of heavy metal!" Check out the full results here.





