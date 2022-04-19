Pearl Jam Offshoot Sons Of Silver Hosting Livestream This Week

The time has changed for The Sons of Silver Livestream and listening party this Wednesday, April 20th. It is now set to launch at 4pm pst / 7 pm est.
The special event comes ahead of the April 29th release of supergroup's new EP "Ordinary Sex Appeal" and will be taking place on the band's official Facebook page.
Sons of Silver features members of Pearl Jam, Skillet, Candlebox and Pete RG: Pete Argyropoulos [vocals, guitar], Brina Kabler [keys, vocals], Kevin Haaland [lead guitar], Adam Kury [bass], and Dave Krusen (Drums).
Singled Out: Sons Of Silver's Hesitate
Singled Out: Sons Of Silver (Pearl Jam, Candlebox, Pete RG, Skillet)
Van Halen Tribute Tour Talks Confirmed By Joe Satriani- Robert Plant Launches Season 5 Of Digging Deep Podcast- more
Dance Gavin Dance's Tim Feerick Passes Away- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Streams 'High Plains Drifter'- David Bowie- more
Alex Van Halen Recently Attempted To Organize Van Halen Tour- Soundgarden and Nirvana Members Launch New Supergroup- Slash- more
Journey's Don't Stop Believin' Added To National Recording Registry- Queen's Brian May Covers Buddy Holly Classic- more
Road Trip: Time to Go to Ireland!
Classics: 30 Years of 'Weird Al' Yankovic's Off the Deep End
Caught In The Act: Jimmie Vaughan
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Products Edition Spring 2022
Caught In The Act: Animals As Leaders