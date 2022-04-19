.

Pearl Jam Offshoot Sons Of Silver Hosting Livestream This Week

Michael Angulia | 04-18-2022

The time has changed for The Sons of Silver Livestream and listening party this Wednesday, April 20th. It is now set to launch at 4pm pst / 7 pm est.

The special event comes ahead of the April 29th release of supergroup's new EP "Ordinary Sex Appeal" and will be taking place on the band's official Facebook page.

Sons of Silver features members of Pearl Jam, Skillet, Candlebox and Pete RG: Pete Argyropoulos [vocals, guitar], Brina Kabler [keys, vocals], Kevin Haaland [lead guitar], Adam Kury [bass], and Dave Krusen (Drums).

