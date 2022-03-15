Pierce the Veil Announce First UK Tour In Six Years

San Diego rockers Pierce the Veil have announced that they will be crossing the pond in December to launch what will be their first UK tour in six years.
The tour is set to kick off December 1st in Cardiff at The Great Hall, includes two nights at the O2 Forum in London, and will wrap up on December 10th in Leeds at the O2 Academy.
Vic Fuentes had this to say, "I can't believe it's been six long years since we've played a show in the UK. Needless to say, we are dying to come back and see our fans again.
"We miss all of you dearly, and we're excited to return with some very talented friends to put on a special show just for you. We'll be debuting some new material off of our upcoming album and, of course, playing some old songs that we can all sing together at the top of our lungs. See you at the shows!" See the dates below:
12/1 - Cardiff, UK - The Great Hall
12/2 - London, UK - O2 Forum
12/3 - London, UK - O2 Forum
12/5 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 Galvanisers
12/6 - Newcastle, UK - The Boiler Shop
12/8 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy
12/9 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy
12/10 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy
